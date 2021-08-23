李小龍其實也是位詩人和哲學家，我家藏有他的書。每次清理書櫃，總會有幾箱書送人，但他的作品，我不捨得。看他的文字，首先是看到他的英文水平非常高，其隨筆多以英語記錄和表達，英文掌握幾近native（當地人）。平素空閒，他坐下來就喜歡寫詩，例如《The Falling Leaf》（落葉）：

The wind is in high frolic with the rain／Outside the garden a little yellow leaf／Clinging desperately to its mother branch

I pick up the leaf／And put it in the book／Giving it a home（風雨交纏嬉鬧／園外的小黃葉／拼命黏附母枝／我隨手撿起／藏於書卷／安身有托）

看李小龍寫截拳道，他不是寫技術，而是寫武術哲學。他是這樣寫「截拳道」最高境界的：The knowledge and skill you have achieved are after all meant to be 'forgotten'（學拳並不局限於套路和形式，要超越技術和招式，必須以無限為有限、以無法為有法，重點是得意忘象）；Learning is important, but do not become its slave（學習是重要的，但勿被知識牽着走）；Any technique, however worthy and desirable, becomes a disease, when the mind is obsessed with it（任何技術縱有多珍貴和可取處，若執迷不悟，最終難以通變反受其害）。懂了李小龍背後的哲學，更明白其創立的「截拳道」，是「道」比「拳」更重要。

當然，他的哲學也在人生道上用得着，我最喜歡這一句：Do not correct a fool, or he will hate you; correct a wise man and he will appreciate you.（不要糾正傻子，他會恨死你；反之，向智者提出錯處，他會心懷感激）。對，面對愚蠢又玻璃心的人，there's nothing we can do，有時做個沉默和躺平的觀眾，遙距看着他們，更為有趣。