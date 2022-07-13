New Chapter: Higher, Stronger, Better, and more Inclusively United Future

National President Xi Jinping came to Hong Kong with his wife Peng Liyuan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the Motherland, and witnessed John Lee Ka-Chiu's inaugural ceremony, which means so much for the whole Hong Kong people. President Xi's speech was like a booster and motivator to all, with broader vision, deeper thinking, more systematic structure, and richer connotation, as well as the placebo and sweetener. He even took a chapter to emphasis and encourage youths’: “When the young people thrive, Hong Kong thrives. When the Young people grow, Hong Kong grows. When there is a future for the young people, there is a future for Hong Kong.”



It is without any doubt that, in the coming five years, Hong Kong is entering a new era and must therefore enhance its overall competitiveness. Among all the important tasks, trying to tear down the barriers for business travels or communications is the most important one. Below three are the points I am mostly concerned: Enhance education and improve upward mobility for the youths; Consolidate Hong Kong's status as an international financial center; Build up a diverse and free economy.



'One Country, Two Systems', which President Xi emphasized and explained in a more profound and comprehensive way. We must face the fact that Hong Kong is a “small government”, there must be some work done when it comes to joining Beijing in the irreversible historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The underlying goal of the policy is to uphold China's sovereignty, security and development interests and maintain long-term prosperity and stability, which we must follow without any precedence or hesitance. We must word by word understand it in both letter and spirit.



The Past. The nation's “14th Five-Year Plan”, the policy of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and other policies in support of Hong Kong included, with the massive advantages under 'One Country, Two Systems', Hong Kong enjoys enormous growth opportunities arising from the Central Government’s strategies throughout the ages. Hong Kong thrived all the challenges, even the darkest period, and is ready to witness the new times.



The Expectations. Beijing previously announced its expectations to make “greater achievements” and the appraisal of his cabinet as a “diversified team”. The whole society are warmly welcoming the opening up of opportunities for development and reform. "It will remain an ideal bridge connecting our country and the rest of the world. It will remain the best entry point for global businesses into the Mainland market."



The Basis: People. People are all we have. People and people's livelihood come first. Serve the people. The new CE was suggested to engage with the wider public and map out concrete policy targets, so as to build a better, more prosperous Hong Kong, in which people can truly benefit from the fruits of progress and development. Solving the daily problems for residents, as cheaper and bigger house to live, easier and more convenient transportation, education and health care, the caring of the elderly, etc.



The Future: Youths. Youths should integrate our career and life into the national grand scope, in a proactive and positive way. Focusing on both personal development and serving the society, we should be solid enough for fundamentals; flexible enough for changes; capable enough for opportunities; tough enough for challenges; indomitable enough for difficulties; determined enough for goals; even fortitudinous for failures. Be positive and brave, be optimistic but realistic. Since we are young, we shouldn’t be choked on or afraid of anything, the future is on our shoulders, we must carry it and lean in, lift up; be stronger and stand higher. We together, will join efforts to build a better Hong Kong, and write a splendid chapter in our life, based on accurate cognition and right judgment with diligence, perseverance, professionalism, and positive energy.



The next five years will be the critical time for Hong Kong to move from the present stage of order towards an era of prosperity underpinned by effective governance, we must avail ourselves of these opportunities along. We have confidence, faiths, and beliefs, in our generation as well as in Hong Kong, the future is with unlimited possibilities. This new chapter will be a new symphony with unity, inclusiveness, and diversity; Hong Kong deserves a better future, better life, and better development. So do us all.



（This article is written by Fiona, Liu Ting）