專題:退休理財

總不能一味good good good！

副刊版 2022/12/29

二○二二年英孚英語程度指數（EF EPI）報告，香港在全球一百國家中，排名為三十一，在亞洲只排第四，落後於新加坡、菲律賓及馬來西亞。

有網民在網上分享平時見過的港式（爛）英文，例如用英語表達同意之說，有「I滔滔ly agree with you」、「I very agree you」「Good good good」等。

我也看過很多次「I can't agree no more」（應是：I can't agree more，即「我不能同意更多」之意，「I can't agree no more」是bad grammar）；也聽過有人說「I agree with you either」，不倫不類兼嚇人，我猜對方是想表達「我也同意你的說法」，either雖有「也是」之意，但只能用於否定句，例如「I don't like cold weather」、「I don't either」。想表達「我也同意你的說法」，用「too」去表達「也」便可。

其實，想表達同意，還有很多選擇，活潑點的有：「You took the words right out of my mouth！」、「You are reading my mind！」、「We're on the same wavelength！」、「I'm square with you on that！」、「I couldn't have said it any better！」正經／正式點的，可用：「We are on the same page about this」、「We see eye to eye」、「My opinion corresponds with yours」、「Our opinions coincide very well」、「Our thoughts are parallel」、「Affirmative」、「We／Our thoughts are in（complete）accord」或「I subscribe to your point of view」。

學習一種語文，若肯花心神思考，如何多樣化地表達同一意思，那就會逐漸領會該語文精妙和有趣之處了。

撰文 : 利嘉敏

欄名 : 攻關女子

