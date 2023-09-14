  • 27°C
2023年9月14日
Awakening

副刊版 2023/09/14

上周超級黑雨，全港多處嚴重水浸，政府翌日下午開記招。有記者用英語提問，為何不用緊急警示系統提醒市民水浸時，官員答道：「...we have issued different heavy rain signals to the public...so I think the announcement is already enough to alert all the members...of the public」（我們已有用不同暴雨方式去告訴市民，所以「我諗」已經足夠。）

另一官員補充：「...in this present case, the onset of the...Black Rainstorm is very clear, I think any...members of the public who is still awakening would have noticed...this...heavy rainstorm situation so it won't be necessary to...use that system to send SMS to individual citizens to get really stating the obvious」，這裏的文法獨特到我不能直譯，例如：一、「members of the public」，members不能用「is」是文法常識吧？﹗且已屬過去式，應用「were」；二、awakening是「醒覺／覺悟」，我猜他原意是想說still「awake」（仍然醒着）。面對香港「五百年一遇」的暴雨，要「覺悟」的是誰呢；三、「to send SMS to individual citizens to get really stating the obvious」——完全衝擊了我的英語系統。

先不談英語水平，在民間深受水災之苦、滿目瘡痍又有死傷之際，用一個「我覺得做得已足夠」（憑個人認為夠就夠？）、「如果市民還是醒着應該會知」（那若不是「awake」呢？憑甚麼假設全香港人都是醒着？）或「那很明顯」的姿態去面對公眾，似乎同時也表達了「我們毋須反思／檢討」的姿態，那只會造成政府跟市民距離拉得更遠的效果。職場智慧，下次開記招，盼能有點awakening。

撰文 : 利嘉敏

欄名 : 攻關女子

