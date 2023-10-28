  • 25°C
香港時間 : 20231028日 (週六) 08:27
昔日新聞 電子報 iM新聞 iM雜誌 hket 訂戶/會員專區

免費登記

專題:hket 十大電子書

熱門關鍵字 : 收息 退休 財務自由 退休組合 存款利息 疫情 美國大選 疫苗 中美關係 新盤
報章

要聞
評‧析‧天下
金融
中國
國際
投資理財
地產
港聞
政治
評論
行政人員
工商
副刊
置業家居
投資理財周刊
昔日新聞

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

倫敦Brookside Apartments, Sterling Place享高度綠化生活 1房售$364萬起

置業家居 2023/10/28

分享：

分享：

英國倫敦名校林立，生活配套亦完善，吸引不少港人移居或升學。是次介紹的樓花項目Sterling Place第一期Brookside Apartments，比鄰多所著名大學及評為「Outstanding」

...

欄名 : 海外置業

最新專欄文章 更多

倫敦Robertson Apartments, Eastman Village綠化空間充足 提供1房至3房 $348萬入場
2023/10/21
倫敦Robertson Apartments, Eastman Village綠化空間充足 提供1房至3房 $348萬入場
吉隆坡twentyfive7逾3,000呎5房大戶 連車位僅售$386.3萬起
2023/10/14
吉隆坡twentyfive7逾3,000呎5房大戶 連車位僅售$386.3萬起
倫敦Vabel Lawrence戶戶連精緻裝潢 1房$425.5萬入場
2023/10/07
倫敦Vabel Lawrence戶戶連精緻裝潢 1房$425.5萬入場
倫敦Skyline Collection, Bermondsey Heights 戶戶享360度市景 1房入場價$488萬起
2023/09/30
倫敦Skyline Collection, Bermondsey Heights 戶戶享360度市景 1房入場價$488萬起
吉隆坡Alfa Bangsar位處傳統豪宅區 1房入場費$179餘萬起
2023/09/23
吉隆坡Alfa Bangsar位處傳統豪宅區 1房入場費$179餘萬起
英國 倫敦 海外物業 英鎊

上一篇文章

華發橫琴薈2期矜罕純住宅項目 3房首期$92萬起

下一篇文章

無印風1房建閣樓住一家三口 滿布機關巧妙升級空間

分析評論 更多

黃金周防疫考驗 港挑戰比內地大
黃金周防疫考驗 港挑戰比內地大
專家樓論 - 階段式還款 拉抬購買力？
階段式還款 拉抬購買力？