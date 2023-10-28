倫敦Brookside Apartments, Sterling Place享高度綠化生活 1房售$364萬起 置業家居 2023/10/28 分享： 分享： 英國倫敦名校林立，生活配套亦完善，吸引不少港人移居或升學。是次介紹的樓花項目Sterling Place第一期Brookside Apartments，比鄰多所著名大學及評為「Outstanding」 ... 訂閱hket.com 即送Physiogel嬰兒溫和護膚系列 (價值$727)詳情 登入 立即參加 欄名 : 海外置業 最新專欄文章 更多 倫敦Robertson Apartments, Eastman Village綠化空間充足 提供1房至3房 $348萬入場 2023/10/21 倫敦Robertson Apartments, Eastman Village綠化空間充足 提供1房至3房 $348萬入場 吉隆坡twentyfive7逾3,000呎5房大戶 連車位僅售$386.3萬起 2023/10/14 吉隆坡twentyfive7逾3,000呎5房大戶 連車位僅售$386.3萬起 倫敦Vabel Lawrence戶戶連精緻裝潢 1房$425.5萬入場 2023/10/07 倫敦Vabel Lawrence戶戶連精緻裝潢 1房$425.5萬入場 倫敦Skyline Collection, Bermondsey Heights 戶戶享360度市景 1房入場價$488萬起 2023/09/30 倫敦Skyline Collection, Bermondsey Heights 戶戶享360度市景 1房入場價$488萬起 吉隆坡Alfa Bangsar位處傳統豪宅區 1房入場費$179餘萬起 2023/09/23 吉隆坡Alfa Bangsar位處傳統豪宅區 1房入場費$179餘萬起 英國 倫敦 海外物業 英鎊